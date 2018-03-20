rashida jones
- MusicKid Cudi Serenades Rashida Jones With New BangerKid Cudi hits Instagram Live to chop it up with Rashida Jones, taking a moment to share some unreleased music from "Entergalactic." By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKenya Barris & Rashida Jones Announce New Netflix Venture "Black Excellence"Kenya and Rashida are cookin' something up!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Smith's Animated Film "Spies In Disguise" Debuts First Trailer"Spies In Disguise" hits theatres next year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWiz Khalifa Will Star In New Animated Series "Duncanville""Duncanville" is expected to premiere in 2019 or 2020.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRashida Jones Secretly Gave Birth Months AgoThe actress welcomes her first child with boyfriend Ezra Koenig. By Nicole Fee
- MusicNetflix "Quincy" Trailer Features Appearances From Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre & MoreNetflix shares the official trailer to "Quincy."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRashida Jones On Board To Direct Netflix Doc About Father Quincy Jones"Quincy" will be distributed by Netflix on September 21.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Glover Narrates Time's Up PSA: "FAQs On Sexual Harassment"The movement against workplace assault recruits Donald Glover and Rashida Jones for an accessible new PSA.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentBeyonce Is The Only Thing Stopping A New Season Of "Parks & Recreation"The cast of "Parks And Recreation" are ready to go, if they can get Beyonce's help. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyRashida Jones Reveals Why She's Focusing On Behind-The-Scenes WorkThe actress explains why she's more comfortable with being a producer and writer.By Milca P.
- Original ContentWhat Drake's "Nice For What" Tells Us About His Next AlbumFrom the star-studded video to the New Orleans bounce influence, there are clues to the rapper's next moves in his most recent single.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentHannibal Buress, Jon Hamm Star In "Tag" About Adults Obsessed With The Game"Tag" looks like a promising upcoming comedy. By Chantilly Post