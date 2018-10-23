Raquel Harper
- BeefBenzino Slams 50 Cent As "The First 6ix9ine" & Calls Him A "Rat"Benzino says that 50 Cent is "the first hip hop rat."By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Buck Details Current Legal Battle With 50 CentDuring a conversation with Raquel Harper, Young Buck revealed that he's still struggling to end his relationship with 50 Cent. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicNick Cannon Says Travis Scott Isn't For The Culture Due To Superbowl & Kylie JennerCannon question's Trav's "cultural equitiy."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNick Cannon Says He'd "Whoop" Kanye West In A FightNick Cannon gives his prediction for a hypothetical Drake vs. Kanye streetfight.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Gates Says He Has No Beef With BoosieGates keeps it real. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsOmarion Is Cool With Liz Fizz Chilling With His Baby's Momma, Just Not On TourNo drama on tour. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentK. Michelle Says She Moved Past Her Issues With Meek Mill But No Love For Nicki MinajK. Michelle keeps it real. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentK. Michelle Lustfully Reminisces About Idris Elba's Head GameElba still has Michelle reminiscing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSafaree Samuels Is Over Meek Mill Beef: "I Can Tell He Ain't On No BS"Safaree is cool with Meek Mill now.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsT.I. Explains Why The World Is Laughing At America & Donald TrumpT.I. tells no lies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBoosie Badazz Suggests Bill Cosby Didn’t Rape & The Women Are SchemingBoosie shares his opinion on Bill Cosby.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSwizz Beatz Auctions Off Colourful Painting For Children's RightsSupport Swizz Beatz & charity all at the same time!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Says She And Husband Will Smith Don't CompeteJada sets the record straight.By hnhh