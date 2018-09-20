rap devil
- MusicMGK Thinks Eminem Beef Turned The Masses Against HimAfter engaging in a heated war with Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly admits the public wanted little to do with "Hotel Diablo."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWendy's Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem ReferenceWhen it comes to the Rap Devil and the Rap God's epic duel, Wendy's makes it abundantly clear where their loyalties lie. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Doesn't Seem As Willing As Eminem To End Their BeefMGK reacts to the shoutouts on "Music To Be Murdered By". By Noah C
- BeefMachine Gun Kelly Disses Eminem On "Rap Devil" AnniversaryMGK looks back on "Rap Devil" one year later.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMachine Gun Kelly Fought Valiantly On "Rap Devil": 1 Year LaterLet's talk about it. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicObie Trice Reflects On Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly's BeefObie Trice still has love for the Shady movement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Talks War With Eminem, Showing YBN Cordae "Rap Devil" & MoreMachine Gun Kelly reflects on a war fought, and by his account, won. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Fan Drops Diss Track Against MGK Over "Floor 13" "Wannabe Rappers" LineEminem fans go hard for him.By Aron A.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Performs Eminem Diss Track In Rapper's HometownMGK played "Rap Devil" in Detroit and he didn't get booed off the stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Clowns Eminem For Not Performing "Killshot"Machine Gun Kelly dons the devil horns once again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRedman Claims One Line Was Crossed In Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly BeefWhen it comes to Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's spirited tilt, even Reggie Noble has his limits. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKillshot Averted: Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Prospering In 2019Despite Eminem and his fanbase believing that he'd dealt MGK's career a fatal blow, all signs point to the Cleveland MC capitalizing off his new-found notoriety.By Robert Blair
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Issues Reminder To Eminem: "Fuck Rap God"MGK isn't backing down.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Vibes Out At Recent Machine Gun Kelly ConcertThe healing tones of Gunner. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & Lil Xan Forge "Trouble Makers" AllianceTwo unlikely allies find common ground. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Beat Was Originally Produced For GiggsIllaDaProducer explained how "Killshot" came aboutBy Aron A.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Unveils Glow In The Dark "Rap Devil" HornsMachine Gun Kelly is looking to capitalize on one of the year's biggest beefs. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Xan & Machine Gun Kelly Take A Selfie To See Who Is The Most HatedThese two thrive off the hate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's MGK Diss "KILLSHOT" Likely To Debut in Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100Machine Gun Kelly's "Rap Devil" debuted at number 13.By Aron A.
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Stashes Drugs In The Man-Bun On "GTS"Machine Gun Kelly will be screening all calls. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Says He "Absolutely" Smashed HalseyMGK confirms that he's gotten intimate with Halsey.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Claims He Gave Rihanna Hickeys And People Are MadEminem's Machine Gun Kelly diss track has caught the eyes of Rihanna's Navy, and they are not with it.By hnhh