racist attack
- Pop CultureRacist White Man Says N-Word And Gets Smacked With A Twisted TeaA racist white man gets smacked in the face with a Twisted Tea after repeatedly spewing racial slurs. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeBlack Indiana Man Feared Lynching By White Mob During 4th Of July AttackThese attackers need to be brought to justice. By Madusa S.
- EntertainmentBlack Activists Request NAACP To Withdraw Jussie Smollett's "Outstanding Actor" NominationThe irony of the nomination... By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Job Offers Have Reportedly Run Out After Staged Racial AttackJussie's career has taken a hit. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Medical Records Inappropriately Accessed By Hospital StaffThe hospital lost some staff once Jussie Smollett entered the building. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentQueen Latifah's On Jussie Smollett's Side Until She Has "Proof" He Staged AttackJussie's got Queen Latifah rooting for him. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Calls Jussie Smollett Donkey Of The Day: "Your Injustice Was Fake"Jussie Smollett will never live this down. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJussie Smollett Mocked In Parody Movie Posters: "Black Prankster"Jussie Smollett's now being publicly mocked. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Attack Reportedly "Staged" So He Could Keep His JobThere are a few discrepancies in Jussie's story.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Breaks Silence In First Interview Since Racist AttackJussie Smollett speaks out about the controversial attack.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Responds To Claims Of Not Cooperating With Police"Jussie is the victim here..."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Family Issues Statement On "Racial And Homophobic" Attack"Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall."By Chantilly Post