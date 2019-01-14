r. kelly scandal
- MusicR. Kelly's Recent Court Date Postponed Due To Emergency Hernia SurgeryThings just keep getting worse for the Pied Piper.By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyR. Kelly's Ex-Wife, Andrea Kelly, Breaks Down As She Details Women Attacking Her For Outing HimShe can't seem to escape the drama surrounding her ex-husband.By hnhh
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Former Employee Reveals There's Plenty More Child Sex TapesThe feds have more R. Kelly tapes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Daughter Forced To Drop Out Because He Stopped Paying TuitionWhere R. Kelly goes, trouble follows.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Gets A Second Chance In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: ReportOne small win for R. Kelly. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Loses Sexual Abuse Lawsuit After Not Showing Up In CourtR. Kelly failed to show up to his court date & lost by default. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Supporters Think Michael Avenatti's Arrest Is A Victory For The SingerThe lawyer was a highly vocal adversary of Kelly.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage Reported Audio Recording Reveals R. Kelly Almost Cut Her OffThe audio is said to be a conversation between Savage and her vocal coach.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Says Parents Of R. Kelly's Alleged Victims Should Take ResponsibilityThe singer debated with fans on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Investigation Examines Everyone Involved In Sex Trafficking & Child ExploitationThe Feds are looking to take down everyone involved.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMichael Avenatti Says R. Kelly Is A "Sociopath," Details Sex Tapes & Prison TimeINTERVIEW: Michael Avenatti speaks to us in detail about the uncovered videotapes showing R. Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly May Get 15-To-20 Years In Prison, According To Defense AttorneyR. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Suggests Jay-Z Was "Indulging" In Young Girls With R. Kelly In Old InterviewThe interview is from 2002.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA$AP Rocky Refuses To Kiss 2 Female Fans: "Too Much R. Kelly Stuff Goin' On"A$AP Rocky ain't gonna get caught slippin'.By Aron A.