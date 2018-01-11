punishment
- SportsJa Morant Punishment To Be Revealed After NBA FinalsDon't expect an end to the Ja Morant saga anytime soon.By Ben Mock
- SportsBradley Beal Punished After Shoving RefereeBradley Beal should have known better.By Alexander Cole
- GramBoosie Badazz Punishes His Kids & Makes Them Walk Around His Estate For 5HrsHe took to social media to share footage of the dramatic punishment. By Madusa S.
- SportsMeyers Leonard's Punishment For Anti-Semitic Slur RevealedMiami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has been placed on indefinite leave from the team over his anti-Semitic language.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKyrie Irving's $50,000 Fine Leads To Mixed Reactions From NBA FansSome fans aren't impressed with Kyrie's punishment.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Teams Want Tom Brady Punished For Recent ActionsTom Brady has been interacting with Buccaneers staff lately and NFL teams are not happy about it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Reveals If Rudy Gobert Will Be Punished For RecklessnessRudy Gobert was the first NBA player diagnosed with the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrench Soccer Player Bites Rival's Penis, Lengthy Suspension EnsuesYou can't be doing that.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Pardoned By NBA For Sharing "Jewish Money" LyricsThe athlete faces no punishment.By Zaynab
- MusicKareem Hunt Shows Initiative, Enters Counselling and Therapy ProgramsKareem Hunt takes initiative before his NFL "sentencing."By Devin Ch
- SocietyTexas Mom Filmed Whipping 14 Year Old Son For Stealing Her BMWA mischievous high-school freshman is punished by his mother in a video that has gone viral. By hnhh
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Subpeona: ReportPriscilla Rainey claims that The Game's been dodging her attempt to collect her judgment.By Aron A.
- MusicWebbie Ripped The Doors Off His Kids' Rooms After Catching Them In Bed With A GirlWebbie defends himself after posting a video shaming his kids and their friend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Defends Catholic Schoolgirl Against "Demonic Assholes" Who Pulled Her From ClassThe girl's hairstyle is said to have been against school policy.By Zaynab
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- SportsOklahoma Thunder Announcer In Hot Water Over "Cotton-Picking" RemarkA racially insensitive remark on Russell Westbrook's play puts a damper on a historic night.By Devin Ch
- Society15-Year-Old In "Slender Man" Stabbing Gets 40 Years In Mental HospitalMorgan Geyser committed the act to appease a fictional character.
By David Saric
- Society7-Eleven Targeted By Immigration Agents In Search Of Undocumented EmployeesTheir goal is to punish employers who take on illegal immigrant workers. By David Saric