PPP Loan
- CrimeBaby Blue Refutes Snitching Rumors, Says He Was Set Up As A "Scapegoat" In PPP Fraud CaseBefore he begins his 20-month sentence, the Pretty Ricky singer shed light on how he and other celebrities were allegedly scammed.By Erika Marie
- LifeJoel Osteen & Lakewood Church Repaying $4.4Mill PPP Loan: ReportThe multi-million dollar megachurch came under fire after the public learned it received the cash for COVID-19 Relief.By Erika Marie
- Crime"Love & Hip Hop" Star Mo Fayne Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison: ReportKarlie Redd's ex-husband has been sentenced in his PPP Loan fraud case.By Erika Marie
- Crime9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Weapons Charges: ReportIn the last year and a half, the Orlando rapper has been arrested hit with several charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- GossipAce Hood's Baby Mama Exposes Him For Allegedly Getting A $144K PPP LoanAce Hood's baby mama says the rapper received a $144,000 PPP loan despite having no employees.By Alex Zidel
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Warns Against PPP Loans: "Keep Your Freedom"The singer is facing serious jail time after authorities allege he spent COVID-19 relief funds on personal items.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKarlie Redd's Ex Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud CaseHe's could face up to 151 months in prison. By Madusa S.
- CrimeD.C Pastor Arrested For Using $1.5 Mill PPP Loan To Buy 39 Cars: ReportPastor Rudolph Brooks Jr. reportedly spent the money on cars, groceries, his mortgagee, auto auctions, at restaurants, and on credit card bills.By Erika Marie
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Claims He Faces Life In Prison Over Federal ChargesThe singer gave an update after his first day in court after being named in an alleged PPP Loan scam worth $24 million.By Erika Marie
- CrimePretty Ricky's Baby Blue Faces Federal Charges For $24Mil PPP Loan ScamThe Department of Justice reports that Blue was arrested and charged with wire and bank fraud.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Has A Message For People Getting Government ChecksIn the middle of a studio recording session, T.I. takes a moment to share some words of wisdom on the topic of ownership.By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsFlorida Man Arrested After Buying Lamborghini With COVID-19 Relief FundsA Florida man has been arrested after receiving nearly $4 million in PPP funds.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Jon Defends Receiving PPP Loan, Says He Is Trying To Support His TeamLil Jon reportedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars and defended himself against critics who said he didn't need the money.By Erika Marie