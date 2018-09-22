posthumous work
- NewsJ Stone Teams Up With Nipsey Hussle & Dom Kennedy On "Lebron James"The new album from J Stone features two verses from Nipsey.By Madusa S.
- MusicMac Miller's Posthumous "Circles" Album Results In Packed Pop-Up InstallationsMac Miller's music lives on.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller Song "Real" Produced By Metro Boomin Posthumously Leaks"Real" is the second song to surface posthumously by Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsXXXTentacion "Skins" ReviewThe first posthumous body of work from the late Florida artist feels empty and lost, though not for the reasons one might expect. By Luke Hinz
- NewsXXXTentacion's Posthumous Album "Skins" Featuring Kanye West Is HereX's legacy lives on. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAn Amy Winehouse Hologram Will Be Going On Tour In 2019The legendary British songstress will take center stage in a posthumous hologram tour. By hnhh
- MusicLeonard Cohen's "Kanye West Is Not Picasso" Poem Posthumously Published"I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Ethics Of Posthumous ListeningShould we listen to music against a dead artist’s wishes? Determining how to appropriately immortalize deceased artists is a tall order, and one of the hardest questions in 21st-century pop music.By Luke Hinz
- Music VideosXXXTentacion's Posthumous Career Continues With "Moonlight" Music VideoXXXTentacion's energy can be felt through the screen. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West Promotes XXXTentacion Merch On Twitter: What's His Stake?Kanye is promoting the XXXTentacion t-shirt he designed in conjunction with the late rapper's estate.By Devin Ch