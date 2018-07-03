pistol whip
- CrimeYung Berg's Alleged Attack Victim Granted Restraining OrderYung Berg's alleged attack victim, Talia Tilley, has been granted a restraining order against him, after she accused him of pistol whipping her after sex.By Lynn S.
- CrimeSoulja Boy Accused Of Viciously Beating & Tying Up Woman In Lawsuit: ReportShe claims she was left with fractured ribs and a facial contusion.By Erika Marie
- MusicEric Holder Allegedly Pistol -Whipped Man An Hour Prior To Nipsey Hussle's Death: ReportTwo women have made statements that they witnessed Holder's violent encounter before he allegedly murdered Nipsey Hussle.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Targeted In Home Invasion Gone Wrong: ReportOne person was pistol-whipped.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Details Kidnapping & Assures Fans It Was Not A Publicity StuntTekashi 6ix9ine admits that he's a troll, but he didn't plan for his recent attack. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Posts Photo Of XXXTentacion, Says He Felt Death Before RobberyTekashi felt bad vibes before the robbery took place. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Kidnapped And Pistol-Whipped: Report6ix9ine got bodied for almost $1 million. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicRich The Kid's Girlfriend Shows Off Healing Injuries Since LA RobberyTori Brixx is healing well. By Chantilly Post