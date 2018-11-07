pikachu
- WrestlingLogan Paul Flexes $5 million Pokemon Card At WrestleManiaLogan Paul put his new card in a special chain.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Pokémon: The First Movie" Will Get A CGI Reboot On Netflix As "Mewtwo Strikes Back"A new twist on a classic film from the wildly popular Pokémon universe.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomSuper Rare Pikachu Pokémon Card Sold For Nearly $200KThe card was sold for $55K in 2015.By Aron A.
- RandomRapper Drippy Gets Gigantic Pikachu Tattoo On His EyeDo you think Drippy will regret this?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPokemon Is Now Offering Pikachu-Themed Weddings In JapanThe brand is strong.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Off To A Strong Start With $58 Million Box Office: ReportThe numbers are in. By Aida C.
- Reviews"Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" Has Much More Than Nostalgia To Offer (Review)Propelled forward by Ryan Reynolds' charismatic performance, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" is a sterling first attempt at a live-action incarnation of this beloved world.By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentYour Brain Has A Pokémon Spotting Region According To This Stanford StudyCalling all Pokémon fans. By Aida C.
- SneakersPokemon x Adidas Campus Collection Releasing This YearOn-foot images of the upcoming "Pikachu" Adidas Campus collab.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Is Here With Another Trailer Ahead Of Film's ReleaseAnother look at Pikachu's film debut.By Chantilly Post
- SneakersPokémon & Adidas Rumored To Collab On Character-Based ShoesFans of the games and the TV show will surely love these.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentPokémon x Tamagotchi Collaboration Release Date Announced90's nostalgia is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Voices Your Favorite Yellow Pokemon In "Detective Pikachu"Deadpool is now Pikachu. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPokemon x Tamagotchi Collaboration: Leaked ImageIt may be coming soon.By Brynjar Chapman