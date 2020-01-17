paul walker
- MoviesTyrese Confirms Steamy "2 Fast 2 Furious" Set DetailTyrese confirms long-standing claim about him and Paul Walker.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTyrese's Girlfriend Says She Was More Into Paul Walker At FirstZelie Timothy teased the actor and singer about him not being her type during their Instagram Live session this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePaul Walker's Daughter, Meadow, Opens Up About Abortion Experience Amid Roe V. WadeThe late actor's 23-year-old daughter is just one of many women to speak out about yesterday's decision.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePaul Walker's Brother Warns Of Dangers Of Street Racing In New PSAPaul Walker's brother is appearing in a new PSA warning of the dangers of street racing.By Cole Blake
- GramTyrese Issues A "Cry For Help" As He Details His "Unraveling": "I Need More Therapy"The multihyphenated actor adds that he has "been unraveling, painfully processing" all of the losses he has endured in recent years.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Speaks On Vin Diesel's "Manipulation" About Returning To "Fast & Furious"Last month, Diesel penned a public note and Johnson now says, "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVin Diesel Walks Paul Walker's Daughter Down Aisle At Her WeddingVin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDMX's Role In Upcoming Film "Doggman" Will Be Finished With CGIDMX's role in the upcoming film, "Doggman," will be finished using CGI.By Cole Blake
- MoviesVin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker As He Anticipates "Fast and Furious 9" ReleaseVin Diesel reflects on missing his late co-star, Paul Walker, ahead of the franchise's new film, "Fast & The Furious 9."By Taya Coates
- GramTyrese Wonders How Much A Woman Would Spend On A Dead Celebrity's SpermA few casual thoughts to usher in the weekend.By Erika Marie
- RandomPaul Walker's Daughter Shares Heart Warming Photo With Vin Diesel's ChildrenMeadow Walker took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the family. By Noah John
- GramPaul Walker's Daughter Shares Unseen Birthday Surprise FootagePaul Walker's daughter, Meadow, shared a heartwarming, never-before-seen clip of her surprising her late father on his birthday years ago.By Lynn S.
- RandomWalmart Apologizes For Insensitive Paul Walker TweetYikes. By Chantilly Post