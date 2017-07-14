passenger
- RandomTaxi Driver Locks Child In Car & Speeds Off After Man Refuses To PayA violent argument caused a cab driver to lock a passenger's child in the car and drive off, fearing for his safety in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- RandomLyft Driver Gets Beaten Up After Assaulting Female Passenger: WatchLyft has got to do more. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna And Two Friends Collectively Sue Woman For Rear-Ending Them In 2017Blac's picked up another case. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyWoman Removed From Southwest Airlines After Calling Flight Attendant N-WordPassengers applauded her exit. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyUnited Airlines Takes An L For Allowing Passenger To Masturbate During FlightThe airline allowed the passenger "finish."By Zaynab
- MusicLil Scrappy’s Passenger In Car Accident Lawyer’s UpLil Scrappy's homie Casino Roulette is lawyering up after getting the worse of the injuries in their car accident. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyUber Applies For Patent That Will Identify Drunk PassengersUber is looking out for their drivers. By David Saric
- SocietyUber Driver Shoots & Kills A Male Passenger On A Denver InterstateThe incident occurred at 3 in the morning. By David Saric
- SocietyOver 100 Feared Dead In Plane Crash Near Havana, CubaA commercial aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Kicked Off Flight, Gets Into It With Passenger On His Way OutJacquees couldn't keep his cool.By Matt F