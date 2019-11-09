Parasite
- TV"Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" Crew Come Down With "Explosive Diarrhea"Members of the crew of NBC's "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" all contracted the parasite giardia while on set.By Joe Abrams
- TVHere's What's Coming To Hulu In April: "Parasite," "Kill Bill," & MoreHulu prepares for the copious amount of streaming to come with the onset of social distancing. Here's the list of what's joining and leaving the platform in April. By Cole Blake
- TVMark Ruffalo Talks "Parasite" TV Series & Possible "She-Hulk" CameoMark Ruffalo stopped by the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo to confirm that he's in talks for HBO's "Parasite" TV show and a possible appearance in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomAn Animal That Doesn't Need Oxygen Was Just DiscoveredHenneguya salminicola, a parasite recently discovered by researchers, is the first multicellular animal that can survive without oxygen and doesn't even have DNA in its mitochondria. By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Parasite" Will Be Streaming On HuluAfter securing four Academy Awards including Best Picture, "Parasite" is set to land on Hulu this April. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Parasite" Accused Of Plot-Jacking Indian FilmBong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" is being accused of plagiarizing Indian filmmaker P.L. Thenappan's 1999 rom-com "Minsara Kanna."By Aron A.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Isn't Happy "Parasite" Won Best PictureDonald Trump isn't a fan of "Parasite."By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Sonic The Hedgehog" Finishes In First, "Parasite" Soars At Box Office"Sonic The Hedgehog" surpassed expectations at the box office and secured the number one spot for President's Weekend.By Cole Blake
- RandomTMZ Under Fire For Allegedly Mocking "Parasite" Cast For Not Speaking EnglishThe outlet has been under heavy criticism lately.By Erika Marie
- TVHBO Eyeing Mark Ruffalo For "Parasite" TV Series"Parasite" is being helmed into a six-hour series. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsChrissy Teigen Blasts Alt-Right Troll Over "Parasite" Oscar Win: "What A Dumb F*cking Tool"Chrissy Teigen wants all the smoke with Blaze TV host, Jon Miller. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesAnonymous Oscar Voter Believes "Parasite" Shouldn't Be Nominated With "Regular Films"One Oscar voter is exposing themselves... Kinda. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesHBO To Adapt "Parasite" Into Limited Series By Adam McKay & Bong Joon HoIt seems like "Parasite" is getting an HBO adaptation.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Parasite" On Pace To Be 2019's Highest-Grossing Foreign Film in the U.S."Parasite" is building its case for the Oscars.By Cole Blake