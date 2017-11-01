Papa John's
- Pop CulturePapa Johns's John Schnatter Took 20 Months To Remove N-Word From VocabularyHe was recorded on a conference call back in 2018 using the slur but denies being racist.By Erika Marie
- FoodShaq Teams Up With Papa Johns For Massive “Shaq-A-Roni” PizzaShaquille O’Neille unveils the “Shaq-A-Roni” with Papa John's.
By O.I.
- AnticsPapa John's Founder Joins TikTok And Flexes His Obscene WealthPapa John Schnatter had to make sure people know just how rich he is.By Alexander Cole
- FoodPapa John Speaks On Eating "40 Pizzas In 30 Days""Papa" John Schnatter was ousted from the company after using racial slurs but he insists the "40 pizzas in 30 days" comment was solely about quality control.By Aron A.
- SportsShaq Provides Incredible Gesture For Boy Paralyzed In A ShootingShaq is always doing some good work in the community.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentShaq Joins Papa John’s Board Of DirectorsShaq joins Papa John's as member of the Board of DirectorsBy Kyle Rooney
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Files Additional Lawsuit Against Papa John'sJohn Schnatter is reaching for more cheese.By Zaynab
- LifePapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Major Sales Drop Is Caused By His AbsenceThe ousted founder refuses to take the blame.
By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Papa John Is Suing "Papa John's"John Schnatter filed a lawsuit against the company he helped build from scratch.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West Snubbed By Papa John's Founder For Using "The N-Word In His Music"More information about John Schnatter's infamous PR conference call has been revealed.By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Resigning Was A Mistake Post-ExtortionJohn Schnatter finally acknowledges some of his responsibility in the current state of his business affairs.By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Thrown Out Of His OfficeIt's all downhill from here for Johnny.By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Said He Was Pushed To Use N-WordSchnatter claims he used the N-word to illustrate how he wouldn't use the N-word.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPapa John's Founder Steps Down As Chairman After N-Word ScandalJohn Schnatter is taking another step back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPapa John's Founder Takes An L For Using N-Word In PR Conference CallHe has since apologized for the inappropriate language.By Zaynab
- SportsPizza Hut Replaces Papa John's As Official Pizza Of The NFLPizza Hut inks deal with the NFL.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyWhite Supremacist Publication Names Papa John's Its Official Pizza ChainThe pizza chain later distanced itself from the alt-right.
By Matt F
- SocietyPapa John's Pulls NFL Ads: Anthem Protests Are Hurting Business"We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."By Kyle Rooney