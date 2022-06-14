P-Valley
- TV"P-Valley" Renewed For Third SeasonThe beloved series will have another installment on Starz.ByRex Provost4.3K Views
- TVJ. Alphonse Apologizes For "Ignorant" Homophobic SkitThe actor issued a public apology to his fans and the LGBT+ community. Byhnhh8.0K Views
- TV"P-Valley" Star J. Alphonse Gets Emotional About His Role As Lil Murda"I'm just crying because the love is overwhelming."Byhnhh148.2K Views
- TVDeante' Hitchcock Details Writing Lil Murda's Raps On "P-Valley"Lil Murda's bars have been praised and the man behind the pen talks about working with the hit STARZ series.ByErika Marie26.4K Views
- TV"P-Valley" Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Responds To Plies Saying He Was "Traumatized" By Show"It's interesting because he knew every character's name, knew exactly what they said, and so you wonder, are people traumatized?"ByErika Marie27.4K Views
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Makes Debut As Tina Snow On STARZ Show "P-Valley"Meg channeled her alter-ego on this week's episode.ByLawrencia Grose10.4K Views
- Music VideosFuture Taps "P-Valley" Star Shannon Thornton For "LOVE YOU BETTER" Music Video"P-Valley" star Shannon Thornton is the leading lady in Future's new music video for "LOVE YOU BETTER." ByAron A.26.1K Views
- Pop CultureLil Duval Catches Heat Over Criticism Of "P-Valley" Same-Sex SceneThe writer of the episode issued a firm clap back and told the comedian to "go watch something else."ByErika Marie15.1K Views
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Tina Snow In "P-Valley" STARZ SeriesCoach Meg made her TV debut on NBC's "Good Girls" in 2021.ByHayley Hynes14.2K Views