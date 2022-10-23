P-Valley has been a hugely successful show for Starz. Its characters have become beloved by fans, and the series has attracted big guest stars, including Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s no surprise, then, that the premium cable network has decided to renew the series for a third season. According to Starz, P-Valley will be returning for an additional ten episodes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ Season 2 of “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, reiterated how happy the network is with P-Valley. “P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” Busby said. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

Katori Hall, the showrunner and executive producer for the series, expressed her excitement to get to continue the P-Valley story. “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” she said. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

P-Valley has become the biggest show on Starz, according to the network. It averages 10.3 million viewers across all platforms, a 23% increase from season one.

