- NewsLucky Daye Drops "Over" & Enlists Jordyn Woods For Official VisualsLucky Daye stops by for a mid-week drop with "Over," including visuals starring Jordyn Woods. By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsJamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Split After Six Years: ReportJamie & Katie have called it quits after six years of dating.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyApple AirPods' Risk Of Cancer-Inducing Radiation Hotly Debated By ScientistsApple AirPods remain a divisive talking point in the scientific community.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Job Offers Have Reportedly Run Out After Staged Racial AttackJussie's career has taken a hit. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCardi B Confirms: Donald Trump Got "Dog Walked" By House Speaker PelosiCardi B grins as Trump concedes defeat in the 35-day Government Shutdown.By Devin Ch
- MusicPharrell & Bono Turn "Stayin' Alive" Into A Lounge Piano DuetBono and Skateboard P harmonize like old friends.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPete Rosenberg Claps Back At Joe Budden: "You're Finished Just Like Your Career"Pete Rosenberg fired back at Joe Budden on "Ebro in the Morning."By Devin Ch
- WrestlingCM Punk's MMA Career Likely Over After Ugly Loss At UFC 225Mike Jackson gave him the business for 3 rounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha T On Drake Beef: "It's All Over With"Conversations have been had behind the scenes Pusha T says.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSmokepurpp Thirsts Over Iggy Azalea: "I'd Respect TF Outta Her"Pupp joins the Iggy Azalea Appreciation Society.By Devin Ch
- MusicMac Miller & Ariana Grande Reportedly Break UpMac Miller & Ariana Grande have called it quits.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoyce Da 5’9” Confirms Slaughterhouse Is A “Done Deal”Slaughterhouse appears to be donzo according to Royce Da 5'9".By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRemy Ma Insists She's "Over" Nicki Minaj Beef, Focused On Her MusicRemy Ma also talks new music, Meek Mill and more. By Matt F
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Says Lean Is "Dead"Ty Dolla $ign thinks rappers should give it up.By Matt F
- Original ContentEvery Drake Single To Go PlatinumDrake is at 15 platinum singles and counting.By Trevor Smith