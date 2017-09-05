orders
- PoliticsDonald Trump Advisor Compares Stay-At-Home Protesters To Rosa ParksDonald Trump-associate Stephen Moore likened stay-at-home protesters to Rosa Parks.By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store Working To Deliver "Over 2 Million Orders"Nipsey Hussle's Marathon clothing is in high demand. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAdam22's "No Jumper" Compound Held Up By Another GunmanAdam22 is calling foul on a second robbery attempt in his compound.By Devin Ch
- Society50 Cent Uses Emanuel Gonzalez To Sell His "Crooked Cop" Show "The Oath"50 Cent uses the "Dirty Cop" headline to sell some pies.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Sons Helped Him Kill A "Narcoreporter" Who Crossed The LineFamily matters to "El Chapo" Guzman. By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Manager Surrenders To Authorities Over "Murder Threats"R. Kelly's ex-manager was granted bond upon his surrender in Georgia.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Forced To Stay In Philadelphia While Out On BailMeek will not be able to leave Philadelphia, according to court documents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Released From Hospital, Taking Time Off After Suffering SeizuresLil Wayne is back on his feet.By Matt F