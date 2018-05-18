oppression
- Pop CultureWe Need To Let Go Of Respectability Politics In The Fight For Black LiberationTo the Black community.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCardi B Applauds Jay-Z's NFL Deal, Thinks He Could "Bring Back Colin Kaepernick"Cardi B rocks with Jay-Z's power move.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsMo’Nique's Husband Compares Her Defiant Struggles To MLK & Malcolm XTalk of a revolution gets tabled on the latest episode of "Mo'Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship."By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa Draws Parallels Between "Police Oppression" In Chicago, Palestine & IsraelVic Mensa has been labeled a "Revolutionary Rapper" for a reason.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West & Kim Kardashian Given New African Names By "Dictator" In UgandaSocial media users questions their visiting Ugandan president.By Zaynab
- NewsKiller Mike On Bette Midler's Racist Tweet: "Shut Up & Listen"The rapper drops mad truth with passion about how "liberals" can do better.By Zaynab
- MusicCity Girls Prepare For JT's Disruptive Prison Bid In "Point Blank Period:" WatchMass Appeal, City Girls and Quality Control Music have joined forces to produce a gripping documentary.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAfropunk Gives Festival-Goers The Boot Over Politically-Charged T-ShirtsA prominent sex educator and writer details their account of mistreatment at this year's Afropunk festival.By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Issues Statement Defending Serena Williams & Her "Catsuit"Serena Williams speaks out against the French Open ban: "Everything's Fine."By Devin Ch
- SocietyUK Drill Group 67 Pen Open Letter Against Police Censorship Of Their MusicRoad rap continues to deal with law enforcement's oppressive stance against it.By Devin Ch
- SportsDiddy Abandons NFL Dream: "Don't Want to Be Associated With Oppressing Black Men"Diddy no longer wants to be an NFL owner.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJay-Z Convinced Meek Mill To Bail On Donald Trump VisitMeek Mill was supposed to partake in Donald Trump's "Prison Reform Summit."By Devin Ch