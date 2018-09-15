on the rvn
- MusicYoung Thug Imagines What He'd Look Like In Kanye West & Lil Pump's "I Love It" VideoIt's a good look for Thugger.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Announces "Barter 7" Project"Barter 7" is apparently arriving "in moments."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug's "High" Meshes Perfectly With Will Smith Bungee-Jumping VideoYoung Thug really wants to get Will Smith's attention.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKevin Durant Is Living For New Young Thug: "Ridiculously Good At Your Craft"Young Thug is getting praise from all kinds of stars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug's Engineer Alex Tumay Revisits The 36-Hour Dash To Whip Up "On The Rvn"Alex Tumay opens up about the frenetic album-making process for "On The Rvn."By Devin Ch
- ReviewsYoung Thug "On The Rvn" Review“On The Rvn,” Young Thug’s latest in a string of relatively minor releases, is his best solo offering of 2018.
By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicYoung Thug "On The Rvn" Officially Updated With T-Shyne; Offset Still MissingYoung Thug stayed true to (half) his promise.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug & Jaden Smith Enable Each Other's "Sin"Young Thug links up Jaden Smith for "Sin" off the new EP.By Devin Ch
- MusicElton John Praises Young Thug For Remixing "Rocket Man" On "High"Young Thug's "High" gets the official Elton John co-sign.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Producer Reveals How Elton John Collaboration Came To BeStelios Phili explains how Young Thug and Elton John linked up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith Praises Young Thug As An "Amazing" Individual: "I Just Love Being Around Him"Jaden and Young are two of the same. By Chantilly Post
- NewsYoung Thug & Sir Elton John Make A Welcome Duo On "High"Young Thug closes "On The Rvn" on an emotional note. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Thug Calls On 6LACK For "On The Rvn" Standout "Climax"Young Thug goes in over a Shiloh Dynasty sample on "Climax."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Is Adding Offset To "On The Rvn"Young Thug is bringing Offset into the fold. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Thug Finally Blesses Fans With "On The Rvn" ProjectThugger delivers on his promise. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Thug Teases Music From "On The Rvn" With Introspective New TrailerAre you ready for some new Thugger?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWhy Is Young Thug In The Hospital On Instagram?Young Thug posted some confusing footage from the hospital.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Cover For “On The Rvn”; Says Dropping “Sooner Then U Think”"On The Rvn" to feature Jaden Smith, T-Shyne, 6lack, & Elton John. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Posts Photo Of Karlae, Doesn't Release "On The Rvn"Where is the album?By Brynjar Chapman