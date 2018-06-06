On The Run II tour
- MusicBeyoncé Rumored To Be Booking Stadiums For Renaissance Tour: ReportA new report states Bey is readying her Renaissance Tour and it will arrive sooner than many believed.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce's "On The Run II" Tour Wraps Up With Over $250MJay-Z and Beyonce collected a massive bag with the "On The Run II" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicBeyonce Looks Like A Vintage Movie Star In New PhotosBeyoncé shows off a few more glamorous looks.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Beyoncé Give Once Homeless Student $100K College ScholarshipBlessings on blessings. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce's "On The Run II" Tour Brought All The Celebrities OutJay-Z and Beyonce brought out all the celebrities during their extensive "On The Run II" tour. By Kiana Knight
- MusicBeyoncé Disses "Desperate, Mediocre, Wack B*tch" During "On The Run II" ConcertWho could Beyoncé be referring to here?By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Beyoncé Surprise Teen With $100K Scholarship During "OTR II" TourDJ Khaled gave Mikayla Lowry the shock of her life when he announced she won a scholarship.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Admits Which Crowd Has Been Loudest On "OTR II" TourBeyoncé will always show love to H-Town.By Alex Zidel
- MusicUniversity of South Carolina To Replace Field Following Jay-Z & Beyonce ConcertThe Carters' presence is still in Columbia.By Milca P.
- MusicRandom Fan Runs Onstage During Beyonce And Jay-Z "OTR II" Stop in AtlantaFan love gone crazy.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z And Beyonce Awarded Key To The City Of Columbia, South CarolinaJay-Z & Beyonce leave Columbia with a key to the city.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBarack & Michelle Obama Seen Dancing At Jay Z & Beyoncé ShowThe ex-presidential family are enjoying (semi) retirement.
By Brynjar Chapman
- RelationshipsJay-Z & Beyoncé Climb Aboard $180 Million Luxury Yacht In ItalyJay-Z & Beyoncé basically have a mini cruise ship to themselves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce & Jay-Z "On The Run II Tour" Footage Has Fans Convinced She's PregnantAre Blue and the twins getting another brother or sister?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Power Poses With Beyoncé's Mom at Paris ShowThe Obamas continue their friendship with the Carters.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBeyonce Pregnancy Rumours Are BackBeyonce fans can't decide if she's "bloated or pregnant?"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBeyoncé Requires Ladder Rescue After Floating Stage Breaks DownBeyoncé and Jay-Z's latest "On The Run II" show suffered some technical difficulties.By Trevor Smith
- SongsThe Carters Go Nuts On "APESHIT"Catch the first single from Beyonce & Jay-Z's "Everything Is Love" album.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Debut Intimate Photos In "On The Run II" Tour BookBeyonce & Jay-Z get more candid than ever.By Milca P.
- MusicBeyoncé's Tour Wardrobe Includes $4K Of Custom Gucci OutfitsOpening night of the "On The Run Tour II" saw Beyoncé decked out in a lot of Gucci.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Babies Beyoncé & Jay Z Held During The "On The Run II" Tour Aren't TheirsBeyoncé and Jay Z brought out some mystery babies. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Perform On A Floating Stage During "OTR II" TourJay-Z takes a page out of Kanye West's book for the "OTR II" tour.By Aron A.