north korea
- ViralAdin Ross Flabbergasted As Stake CEO Tells Him He Might Have To Go To North KoreaIt all has to do with Stake losing $41 million to hackers.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNorth Korea Fires Missile, Japan Orders "Take Cover"Tensions are high as Kim Jong Un continues to threaten nuclear war.By Noah Grant
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Says North Korea's Goal Is To Be "World’s Most Powerful Strategic Force"Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to be the world’s most powerful nuclear force.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNorth Korea Promises To "Automatically" Launch Nukes If Kim Jong Un Is KilledNorth Korea has put forth a law to automatically fire off nukes if their leader, Kim Jong Un, is killed or incapacitated.By Cole Blake
- LifeLaughing Banned In North Korea For 11 Days To Honour Former Leader Kim Jong Il’s Death“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a North Korean resident explained.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Squid Game" Smuggler Sentenced To Death By Firing Squad In North Korea: ReportThe man allegedly sold copies to several high school students, who are also reportedly being severely punished.By Joshua Robinson
- TVNorth Korea Compares “Squid Game” To “Beastly South Korean Society”“Squid Game” is officially Netflix’s most successful show ever. By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsKim Jong-Un Bans Skinny Jeans & Mullets In North Korea In Fear Of Western CultureThe North Korean leader doesn't want Western Culture to influence his country. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsKim Jong-un In A Coma For Months, Faked Recent Appearances: ReportNorth Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly been in a coma for months, using a body double for recent appearances.By Alex Zidel
- RandomKim Jong-un Forces North Koreans To Give Up Pet Dogs For FoodKim Jong-un is ordering North Koreans to give up their pet dogs to be killed for food, deeming them a "decadent luxury."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNorth Korea In Lockdown As First COVID-19 Case Is SuspectedNorth Korea suspects they have encountered its first case of the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- SportsDennis Rodman Tells Insane Kim Jong Un StoryDennis Rodman shared some interesting stories while on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Body Double Conspiracies Float After Photos EmergeDays after photos of Kim Jong Un were released to debunk death rumors, a UK conservative has pushed the narrative that the North Korean leader has a stunt double.By Aron A.
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Reportedly Fled To Resort With 2,000-Woman "Pleasure Squad"Kim Jong Un is reportedly alive and well and is even enjoying some time with his pleasure squad.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Is Not Dead, South Korea Official SaysSouth Korea says that Kim Jong Un is alive while other news outlets have claimed that he's either dead or in a vegetative state.By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent Painted As Former Chinese Leader Mao Zedong, Thinks It's Kim Jong Un50 Cent posted a painting of himself mashed with former Communist leader of China, Mao Zedong, thinking it was the possibly deceased North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsKim Jong Un Rumored To Be Dead Or In Vegetative StateJapanese media claim the North Korean leader is in a vegetative state while a Hong Kong outlet reports that Kim Jong-Un is dead.By Aron A.
- PoliticsDennis Rodman Prays For Kim Jong-Un After Rumors Of IllnessThe United States is monitoring Kim Jung-Un's health closely after the North Korean leader undergoes surgery.By Aron A.
- PoliticsKim Jong-un Reportedly "Gravely Ill" But South Korean Leader Refutes RumorsNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un became a trending topic following news that he was "gravely ill" following surgery, but South Korea disagrees.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNorth Korea Says Trump Sent "Personal Letter" To Kim Jong Un About CoronavirusNorth Korea says Donald Trump sent a personal message to Kim Jong Un about the Coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNorth Korea Warns U.S. Of Ominous "Christmas Gift" Of Its ChoosingIt appears that North Korea's giving Trump the choice.By Aron A.
- SocietyWhite House Press Sec. Clashes With North Korean Guards In "All-Out Brawl"Stephanie Grisham pushes guards to make room for the press.By Cole Blake