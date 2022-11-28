North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says that the country’s goal is to become the “world’s most powerful strategic force.” Kim announced the goal during a ballistic missile launch, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

“[Our] ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century,” Kim stated.

PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA – APRIL 27: North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

He added that the country’s scientists have made a “wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles.”

Kim had been inspecting a test of the Hwasong-17 and pledged to counter what he called U.S. nuclear threats. The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

He says that nuclear capabilities are to protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people.

Before the event ended, Kim posed for photos with scientists, engineers, and military officials involved in the test.

Earlier this year, North Korea promised to launch its nukes if Kim is ever killed. They’d also launch pre-emptive attacks if they feel an attack on Kim Jong Un is imminent.

Kim has also said that the country will “never” give up its nuclear weapons.

“(We will) never give up nuclear weapons and there is absolutely no denuclearization, and no negotiation and no bargaining chip to trade in the process,” the world leader said back in September.

