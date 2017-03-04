Nineteen85
- MusicDrake Drops "Certified Lover Boy:" Features & Production Credits RevealedCheck out all of the production credits and features on Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- Newsdvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up For Electrifying New Single "Memories"dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign's new collaborative project, "Cheers To The Best Memories" is due out this Friday. By Aron A.
- NewsDvsn Drops Sultry Single “Blessings” From New ProjectThe single is off their upcoming project "Amusing Her Feelings" By Madusa S.
- NewsBryson Tiller & Drake Are "Outta Time" In New SingleBryson Tiller gets the OVO treatment for the "Anniversary" standout.By Dre D.
- NewsDvsn Builds Anticipation For New Album With "A Muse"OVO's dvsn is coming through with some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsFuture 's Paranoia Is All Too Palpable On "Tricks On Me"Future Hendrixx pays homage to the Geto Boys on "Tricks on Me."By Devin Ch
- MusicDVSN Serenades The Room With Soulful Rendition Of Songs On NPR Tiny Desk"Mood" was a mood. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDVSN's Rise To Fame Explained In OVO's "Since October" DocumentaryDVSN explained in full. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Full Credits Are HereTravis Scott's third studio album is absolutely stacked.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Timberlake Says He & Drake Have Talked A Lot About Collaborating AgainJustin Timberlake and Drake could have some jams coming soon.By Aron A.
- Newsdvsn Spins Justin Bieber & BloodPop's "Friends" For The Remixdvsn comes through with an additional verse on Justin Bieber and Bloodpop's "Friends."By Aron A.
- NewsRoy Woods Drops Off New Song "Balance" Feat. DVSN & PnB RockListen to Roy Woods' newest leak "Balance" featuring PnB Rock & DVSN.By Kevin Goddard
- Reviewsdvsn's "Morning After" (Review)The OVO act's sophomore album expands their referential world without sacrificing their low-profile approach.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDVSN Gives A Fresh Perspective On "P.O.V."See things from DVSN's point of view. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's iTunes Bio Confirms The Weeknd Feature On "More Life"Drake's "More Life" will feature The Weeknd according to his iTunes bio.By Rose Lilah