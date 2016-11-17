Nick Gordon
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Believes Nick Gordon Is Responsible For Whitney Houston's DeathWhile on "Red Table Talk," the singer was asked if he believed his late daughter's boyfriend "killed Whitney" and he said yes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Jr.'s Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose: ReportA medical examiner reportedly determined there were multiple factors involved.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobbi Kristina Brown's Boyfriend Nick Gordon's Cause Of Death RevealedNick Gordon passed away on January 1st, 2020.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNick Gordon's Brother Blasts Media Over Negative Reports: "Nick Was A Great Person"the 30-year-old recently died of a suspected overdose.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Gordon 911 Dispatch Reveals He Had "Black Stuff" Coming Out Of His MouthBobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend died of a drug overdose on New Year's Day.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBobbi Kristina's Ex Nick Gordon's Family Releases Statement About DeathIs suspected that his death is drug-related.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Gordon, Boyfriend Of The Late Bobbi Kristina Brown, Has DiedGordon died of a suspected drug overdose.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMan Who Found Bobbi Kristina Overdosed In Bathtub Died From Fentanyl OverdoseMax Lomas suffered from "fentanyl toxicity."By Chantilly Post
- LifeNick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million For Bobbi Kristina Brown's Wrongful DeathThe late Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend Nick Gordon has been ordered to pay her family $36 million in damages.By hnhh