new shows
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Add 12 Dates To "It's All A Blur" TourDrake and 21 Savage added more shows for their "It's All A Blur" tour as tickets sell out quickly. By Aron A.
- TVHere's Everything Coming To Hulu In JulyWe're breaking down all the new and old Tv shows and movies coming to Hulu this July.By Joe Abrams
- TVEverything New On Netflix Just In Time For SummerWe're breaking down all the new additions to Netflix that'll keep you tuned in this Summer.By Joe Abrams
- GramK. Michelle Teases "New Music & Shows" With Fresh IG PostK. Michelle says she's got new music and new shows on the way.By Cole Blake
- TVAmazon Prime Video Adds "Pineapple Express," "Hitch" & More To July CatalogQuarantine binging continues!By Karlton Jahmal
- TVEllen DeGeneres Lands Four New Shows On HBO MaxEllen is making major moves.By Cole Blake
- TVWhat To Watch This Fall: 10 New TV Shows To Check OutAs your favorite summer shows come to a close, take a look at what's new to TV & streaming.By Michael Kaminsky
- ListsEverything Coming To, & Leaving HBO As Of August 2019Another list to take note of.By hnhh
- TVA List Of Everything Leaving, & Coming To Netflix In August 2019Take a look at all the changes that are going to be made to the Netflix itinerary this coming August, By hnhh
- MusicNew To Netflix In January: "The Incredibles 2," The Return Of "Pulp Fiction"Netflix often saves their best "content" for the "Chill Season."By Devin Ch
- GamingDJ Akademiks To Host New Video Game Show With Lil Yachty As Special Guest"On The Sticks" premieres on November 9.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Cancels Upcoming Concerts To Work On Mac Miller Tribute Album: ReportFive of Lil Xan's upcoming concerts have been canceled. By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Trashes Joe Budden For Criticizing Cardi B On His ShowOffset was not impressed by how Joe Budden addressed his wife on "State of the Culture."By Alex Zidel
- Original Content14 New TV Shows To Watch This FallIf you need something new on your watch list as the months get colder, these TV shows are all set to debut in the Fall.By Nicole Fee
- Original Content10 Recent Netflix Additions To Watch This WeekendIf you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, we've got you covered.By Nicole Fee
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Sell New Show To AmazonThe description is extremely unclear but we're still excited.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces New Beats 1 Radio Show "Memento Mori"The Weeknd will be letting his fans in on what's been inspiring his late nights.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix May Additions: "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Scream 2," & More (See Full List)"Wanted," "The Kingdom," and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" also make an appearance.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV50 Cent's "The Oath" Pilot Episode Is Available To Stream NowThe pilot episode of 50 Cent's new show "The Oath" can be streamed for a limited time on Crackle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Announces First Batch Of Post-Prison ShowsKevin Gates is making a welcome return to the stage. By Mitch Findlay