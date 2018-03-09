negotiations
- SportsLionel Messi Reportedly Negotiating With Another Legendary ClubLionel Messi is in high demand.ByAlexander Cole4.3K Views
- SportsMike Tyson Says Evander Holyfield Fight Still On, Reps Refute His ClaimsIt seems as though Mike Tyson was unaware of the state of negotiations.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- TVDave Chappelle's "Chappelle's Show" To Return To Netflix Following RenegotiationsThe show was pulled at Chappelle’s request back in November. Byhnhh2.0K Views
- SportsGeorge Kittle's Agent Expects Massive Payday Following Rookie DealGeorge Kittle's agent says the tight end knows his worth and expects a top-tier deal when his contract expires.ByCole Blake1085 Views
- IndustryDe La Soul's Negotiations With Tommy Boy Fall ApartDe La Soul urges their fans to stop streaming their catalog.ByAron A.2.3K Views
- SportsDeontay Wilder Calls Anthony Joshua "Desperate" Over Fight NegotiationsWilder is sick of Joshua's claims.ByAlexander Cole5.0K Views
- SportsSacramento Kings Officially Offer Luke Walton Head Coaching JobLuke Walton's reputation appears to be completely unaffected by the Lakers' dismal 2018-2019 season.ByDevin Ch2.5K Views
- SportsCardi B Will Star In Pepsi's "Super Bowl 53" CommercialPepsiCo. goes with Cardi B for their annual "Super Bowl" kickoff.ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- EntertainmentChris Rock In Talks To Direct Kevin Hart Comedy "Co-Parenting"Chris and Kevin are bringing their scripted comedy to life. ByChantilly Post1.6K Views
- MusicCardi B Reportedly In The Midst Of Superbowl NegotiationsCardi B could be joining Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl 2019 half-time show.Byhnhh1234 Views
- SportsJon Gruden Throws Raiders' GM Under The Bus: "It Wasn't My Goal To Trade Khalil""We're going to be second-guessed until the cows come home on this," says Jon Gruden, almost at a loss for words.ByDevin Ch6.4K Views
- MusicPornhub Seeking Kanye West As Creative Director For Award ShowKanye West may play a major part in Pornhub's awards ceremony.ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- NewsWale Gets A Few Things Off His Chest With New Release "Negotiations"Listen to Wale's aggressive new single "Negotiations."ByKevin Goddard29.3K Views
- EntertainmentBarack and Michelle Obama Negotiating Netflix DealThe Obama's want to continue spreading their messages to the world.Byhnhh1.6K Views