move
- RelationshipsLauren London Explains Wanting To Leave L.A. In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's DeathLauren London admits that she finds it difficult staying in Los Angeles following the death of Nipsey Hussle.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJay-Z Recalls Biggie Wanting Them To Move To Atlanta Together In 1996Jay-Z says Biggie wanted the two of them to move to Atlanta together during the height of their careers. By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Announces He's Moved To Houston50 Cent has confirmed his move to Houston, Texas.By Alex Zidel
- TechTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says He’s Moving To Africa Next YearThe Twitter CEO says he's moving to Africa next year for half the year.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYoung Thug Joins Skippa Da Flippa On New Song "Move"Listen to Flippa & Thugger's new collab "Move."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNBA Youngboy Plans Move Back To Baton Rouge, Spurning Lil Boosie's WarningSpeculation builds up over NBA Youngboy's return home.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMeek Mill Loses Bid To Remove Judge Brinkley, His Team Will AppealMeek Mill loses his latest battle to unseat Judge Brinkley.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Inception" Twisted Ending Finally Confirmed By Michael CaineWas Leo dreaming, or was he awake?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTekashi 6ix9ine Whooped In Soccer Showdown With Fitness Model Brittany RennerBrittany Renner screams "Tr3yway" as she defeats 6ix9ine at his fave pastime. By Devin Ch
- MusicGoldlink Hospitalized With Burns All Over The Body, Seattle Show CancelledGoldlink has been ordered to cancel all gigs until he's feeling better.By Devin Ch
- SportsRonaldo & Juventus Agree To 4-Year €30m Deal, Subject To Madrid's ApprovalJuventus are confident Real Madrid will accept their €100 million bid.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Contemplates Move To L.A. After LeBron James Joins LakersLil Wayne will follow LeBron anywhere.By Matthew Parizot
- LifeMcDonald's May Soon Introduce Muffin Tops To Their Breakfast MenuThe fast food giant is looking to revitalize the most important meal of the day. By David Saric
- NewsK$upreme Makes His "Move" In Preparation Of "Flex Muzik 2"K$upreme drops a taste of what to expect on his next mixtape with "Move."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Picks Juan Madrid As His New ManagerRick Ross makes a big personnel move.By Matt F
- TVTomi Lahren Joins Fox News, Promises To Represent "America-Loving Patriots"One of the media's most controversial personalities is moving to TV.By Matt F
- SportsBlake Griffin Sees LeBron James Going To New York Before Los AngelesBlake Griffin has a different opinion on the LeBron saga.By Matt F
- EntertainmentSaudi Arabian Performer Arrested For DabbingHe was booked while performing at a music festival.By Matt F
- SportsReport: Paul George To Exit Pacers As A Free Agent In 2018One of the NBA's finest could be on the move next year.By Matt F
- InterviewsLil Boosie Talks Moving Away From Baton Rouge & Tupac ComparisonsLil Boosie discusses his plans to move away from Baton Rouge, Lousiana, being compared to Tupac and a new album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChance The Rapper Is Moving In With James BlakeChance The Rapper will be making the leap from the Chi to L.A.By Rose Lilah