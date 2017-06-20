mock
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Mocks Black Lives Matter Movement In Hateful RantTokyo Toni went on a hateful, anti-Black rant in which she took aim at fellow Black women and made a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement.By Lynn S.
- TVJanet Jackson Gets Mistaken For Ariana Grande By Mocked "Jeopardy!" ContestantA "Jeopardy!" contestant thought that a video of Janet Jackson performing was actually Ariana Grande, causing him to get roasted all over the Internet.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Apologizes For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Palate Amid BacklashShe also made some donations to organizations that help children with the condition.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Yachty Mocks Soulja Boy After Epic Tyga RantLil Yachty films his own version of Soulja Boy's rant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill, Trippie Redd & Tory Lanez Troll Soulja Boy Hard After His Tyga RantTory Lanez also mocked the passionate speech.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Lace Wig Comments Mocked By Toya WrightToya Wright was among the women unimpressed with Meek's wig protest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Appears To Mock Bizzy Bone Over Migos & 21 Savage Threat VideoWiz Khalifa shares his take on Bizzy Bone's infamous video.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHaunted House Employees Allegedly Forced Visitors Into Rape SceneA couple details their experience.By Zaynab
- MusicQuavo Mocks Nicki Minaj Using Impersonator At Album Release PartyQuavo was truly concerned about keeping his Nicki Minaj depiction accurate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Carter V" Didn't Drop Last Night, Fans Are BIG MADThe Internet reacts to Weezy's false start.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden Mocks Nicki Minaj & Suspects She’s Using DrugsJoe Budden went all in on his Nicki Minaj impersonation.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJim Carrey Mocks Donald Trump In Absurd New PortraitThe comedian is showcasing his other satirical skills. By David Saric
- Entertainment"The First Purge" Trailer Mocks Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" SloganThe prequel appropriates the president's infamous rallying cry.
By David Saric
- SportsCharles Barkley Mocks New Tax Cuts, Plans To Buy A Rolex: "Sorry Poor People"The former NBA player criticizes new tax cuts.By David Saric
- EntertainmentIs Gigi Hadid Not Repping Victoria's Secret In China Because She Mocked Asians?Gigi Hadid says she won't be appearing in the show "this year." By Matt F
- SportsSteph Curry Mocks LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Laughs AlongShots fired from the Dubs' star player.By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled Mocked By Deadmau5 For EDC Sabatoge AllegationsDJ Khaled gets roasted by another big-name music figure.By Matt F