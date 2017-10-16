mixtape news
- MusicAri Fletcher To Start OnlyFans If Moneybagg Yo Goes #1The rapper's girlfriend says she already has the first video ready to go. By Noah Grant
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Reveals "Richest Opp" TracklistThe rapper is gearing up for yet another 2023 release.By Noah Grant
- MusicDJ Drama Credits Himself With Reviving "The Mixtape Game"DJ Drama says that he brought back "the mixtape game."By Cole Blake
- MusicMac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of "Faces" Being Re-ReleasedFans on Twitter are eagerly awaiting Mac Miller's "Faces" to finally hit streaming services tomorrow.By Cole Blake
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "A Kid Named Cudi" Is Being Added To Streaming ServicesKid Cudi reveals he's working on adding "A Kid Named Cudi" to streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "Detroit" Is Getting Remastered & Added To Streaming ServicesBig Sean's "Detroit" mixtape is getting remastered and added to streaming services.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesSylvan LaCue Returns with "No More Apologies" Demo MixtapeThe rising MC throws caution to the wind with his latest uncut release.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicT-Pain Says "T-Wayne" Sequel With Lil Wayne Is Lined UpT-Pain says he's got a bunch of hooks lined up, with Lil Wayne's name written on 'em.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay Critch Shares Release Date & Cover Art For "Hood Favorite" DebutJay Critch is dropping "Hood Favorite" in November.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Teases New Project “The Off Season”J. Cole is working on a new mixtape that's "coming soon."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAction Bronson Confirms "White Bronco" Project Will Be Out SoonAction Bronson is back on the independent circuit, and he wants you to know it.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Provides "Harvard Dropout" Update: "Dropping Sometime Next Month"Lil Pump's "Harvard Dropout" is now slated for a July release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$' Debut Mixtape "1999" Soon Available On All Streaming PlatformsJune 12th mark your calendars.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlocBoy JB Announces "Simi" Cover Art and Release DateBlocBoy JB's new mixtape is coming soon. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil B Releases Over 30 Mixtapes On Spotify & Drops Electronic SingleThank You Based God.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Leaves Def Jam After 5 YearsLil Durk announces his big label departure and drops a music video in the same day.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Says "Harvard Dropout" Mixtape Is Almost FinishedNew Lil Pump could be right around the corner.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Announces Release Date For New Mixtape "Laugh Now, Fly Later"The predecessor to "Rolling Papers 2" is almost here.By Milca P.