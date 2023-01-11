DJ Drama says that he and Tyler, The Creator singlehandedly revived “the mixtape game.” The two collaborated on the album Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021.

“I Brought The Mixtape Game Back 2 Life (Thanks Tyler)…If You Can Think It, You Can Achieve It… ALBUM MODE IM REALLY LIKE THAT,” he wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: DJ Drama attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Tyler released Call Me If You Get Lost on June 25, 2021. The project includes appearances from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Teezo Touchdown, Fana Hues, and Daisy World. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, earning 169,000 album-equivalent units. The album later won the award for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Following the success of the critically acclaimed project, Drama teamed up with numerous other rappers in 2022 including Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, and Symba. Reflecting on the successful year, Drama spoke about what to expect from 2023 in a tweet posted in December.

“Whatta Year Its Been… Im Humbled By The Love And Energy That 2022 Brought To My Life… It Only Inspired Me To Go Even Harder (Pause) … Thank You All For Every Flower Given, Every Show Of Support & Every Accolade Given… 2023… Watch What Comes Next,” he tweeted at the time.

To start 2023, Drama has already collaborated on a new mixtape from French Montana titled Coke Boys 6. They released the project on January 6, 2023, with features from ASAP Rocky, Max B, and more.



