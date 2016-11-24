Mississauga
- MusicDJ Rosegold & Chillaa Are A Fitting Rapper/Producer Duo On "Hop Out"Toronto beauty DJ Rosegold links with her brother Chillaa for a new single titled "Hop Out" off her upcoming album.ByKeenan Higgins1.5K Views
- Music VideosJohn River Releases Cinematic Video For "Before I Go"John River commits a robbery in his latest music video.ByAlex Zidel1282 Views
- NewsJohn River Is Ready To Fly On "The Academy"John River returns with a new 17-song project.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- MixtapesMaurice Moore Drops Off "Destination Unknown"Maurice Moore comes through with new project.ByMilca P.4.1K Views
- SongsRamriddlz Previews New Album With "Ramraja"Ramriddlz comes through with new track.ByMilca P.3.8K Views
- SocietyToronto Jewellery Store Employees Live By The Sword, Defend Their Shop"I was willing to do anything to keep them out."ByBrynjar Chapman3.2K Views
- NewsJohn River Becomes "The Bastard Of The North" In New SongJohn River is satisfied being rap's savior.ByAlex Zidel3.1K Views
- SongsGunna Hops On Devon Tracy's 'Choosin"Gunna touches down on Devon Tracy's "Choosin."ByMilca P.4.5K Views
- NewsAnders Shines On Brooding Banger "Why"Anders and FrancisGotHeat deliver a banger.ByMitch Findlay5.5K Views
- NewsMelanincholyRamriddlz spreads the lust on this new joint. ByMitch Findlay278 Views
- NewsRamriddlz "H2o" VideoRamriddlz hits us with the hilarious video for "H2o."Byhnhh140 Views
- NewsStamina (Remix)PartyNextDoor hops on Big Lean's "Stamina (Remix)."Byhnhh381 Views
- NewsSheleanaMississauga's Ramriddlz drops new track "Sheleana."Byhnhh200 Views
- MusicPartyNextDoor Wants To Produce As Much For Drake As Kanye West Did For Jay ZPartyNextDoor has aspirations of being the "watch" to Drake's "throne."Byhnhh36.9K Views