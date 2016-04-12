memo
- Pop CultureNetflix Advises Employees Offended By Content To Quit: ReportAfter its debacle with staff over Dave Chappelle's transphobia allegations, the platform reportedly released a new memo.By Erika Marie
- SportsNBA Reveals 158-Page Memo Detailing COVID-19 RestrictionsThe NBA has released a massive memo detailing how they will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 season.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Bans Racial Sensitivity Training Labeling It "Anti-American Propaganda"Donald Trump bans racial sensitivity training from federal agencies, calling the program "divisive, anti-American propaganda."By Cole Blake
- SportsNBA Warns Teams To Prepare For Chance Of Playing Without Fans Amid CoronavirusNBA sent a memo Friday warning teams about the possibility of playing games without fans in attendance.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsNBA May Implement A $10 Million Fine For Tampering: ReportThe NBA is deciding how to take action.By Milca P.
- SocietyGucci Issues "Blackface" Protocol Handbook For Their Confused EmployeesGucci's CEO feigns ignorance as he tries for a company do-over.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGucci Hopes New "Diversity Plan" Will Curb Threat Of Boycott Over BlackfaceGucci reveals its answer to the outcry it has faced since unveiling the questionable "blackface" sweater.By Devin Ch
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Will Air Tonight, Lifetime Unmoved By Legal ThreatsLifetime is going ahead with plans for "Surviving R. Kelly" amidst the threat of legal action.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Rekindles Feud As Drake "Re-Follows" Kim Kardashian On InstagramKanye West doesn't appreciate that Drake is skulking in Kim's vicinity.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Sent Out League-Wide "Anti-Tampering" Memo Following LeBron's CommentsThe NBA is taking measures to cub "tampering," following LeBron's open flirtation with AD.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Officials Reportedly Want To Change Draft Eligibility Rules By 2021The One n' Done rule could see the door.By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Loses Another Top Level Executive Over Misconduct ScandalNike loses another top level exec to allegations of misconduct. The 2nd in 2 days.By Devin Ch
- NewsOdell Beckham Jr. Dances To Young Thug In Drake's BackyardRob Gronkowski was there too.By Danny Schwartz