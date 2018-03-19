Medicine
- NewsCoi Leray Sounds Like The Female Playboi Carti On New Soundcloud Track, “Medicine”Coi Leray is back with one last quick hit ahead of her debut album in the new year.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTrump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine Every Day To Prevent CoronavirusTrump says he's been taking the drug for "about a week and a half."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJordan Peterson Hospitalized In Russia For Drug DependencyPeterson's daughter says the family expects a full recovery.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosJennifer Lopez Shows Her Toned Physique On Stripper Pole In New "Medicine" VideoJLo can do no wrong. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentQueen Naija Keeps It 100 & Opens Up About Recent Plastic SurgeryQueen Naija is keeping it real.By Aida C.
- Music VideosJennifer Lopez Is A Carnival's Main Attraction In New "Medicine" VideoStream Jennifer Lopez and French Montana's new video. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCVS Drug Stores Nationwide Have Begun Selling CBD Products800 CVS locations across the USA will be stocking CBD products on their shelves.By Devin Ch
- MusicJennifer Lopez Announces New Single "Medicine" Featuring French MontanaJLo announces new music.By Chantilly Post
- NewsJeremih & Tebby Embody Chemistry On "Medicine"Introducing Tebby.By Zaynab
- MusicQueen Naija's "Medicine" Reaches No. 1 On Adult R&B Songs ChartQueen Naija's "Medicine" rises in popularity.By Milca P.
- SocietyCannabis Medicine To Treat Epilepsy Officially Approved By FDAThe FDA has made an important, lasting move.By Chantilly Post
- SportsAuburn Football Recruit Ruled Out Because He Treats Seizures With MarijuanaTime for reforms?By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWho Is Jessica Andrea? 5 Things We Know About Logic's WifeHere's what we know about Logic's former leading lady. By Chantilly Post