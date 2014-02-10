mash up
- Pop CultureAdele Copies Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" Choreography During Her London Show: WatchBack in February, Thee Hot Girl Coach named Adele and Rihanna as her dream collaborators.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChloe x Halle Mash Up Classics From Aaliyah, TLC, & Lauryn Hill With Their New SingleChloe x Halle mashed up hits from Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, and TLC with their latest single, "Do It," in honour of their new album dropping tomorrow.By Lynn S.
- MusicLizzo Approves Fan Made Mashup Of "Truth Hurts" In Disney's "The Aristocats"Lizzo approves this message. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSomeone Edited Will Smith & Cardi B Together In One Hilarious ClipYa'll got too much time. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentThe Best Hip-Hop Mashups From The MillenniumWe run through some of the best mash-ups from the mid-aughts.By Taylor Rubright
- Original ContentWhy Are Lil Wayne & Blink-182 Going On Tour Together?Is this tour an indication that Lil Wayne will be blessing us with another rock-infused album?By Taylor Rubright
- Music VideosLil Wayne & Blink-182 Share Live Mashup Of "A Milli" & "What's My Age Again"Lil Wayne and Blink-182 will be hitting the road together for their co-headlining North American summer tour.By Aron A.
- MusicSomeone Remixed Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" With 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy & Princess NokiaThe point has been proven. By Chantilly Post
- News"Black Panther" and Outkast Fuse Together On J. Period's "Wakanda Forever Ever" MixtapeAtlanta meets Wakanda.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Get Mashed Up In DJ Critical Hype's "The Damn. Chronic"The 23-track mixtape mashed up by DJ Critical Hype is a tribute to two of Compton's finest.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNasimoto (Nas & Madlib Mashup)New mash-up mixtape featuring Nas, Madlib drops online.By Matt F
- ViralMash Up The Biggest 2000s Hip Hop Hits Using This Dope WebsiteThey have everything from Eminem to NellyBy hnhh
- NewsReady To Boom (Notorious B.I.G. x Metro Boomin Mix)MICK & Chi Duly put together an unexpected mash-up.By hnhh
- NewsThey Schools (CHEATCODE Remix)CHEATCODE effortlessly blends Nas and Pink Floyd in this fun mash-up.By hnhh
- NewsMrs. Vanderbilt (Mash-Up)Big Boi returns with a new mash-up today for "Mrs. Vanderbilt".By Kevin Goddard
- SongsRun Th3 World (Mash-Up)A new Mash-Up Monday release from Big Boi.By Rose Lilah