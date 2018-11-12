marvel comics
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Saint Bodhi Teases DJ Dahi Project Coming SoonSaint Bodhi discusses her breakout project "Mad World," getting a story published in Marvel's "Black Panther" comic book, her love for video games, and the moment she found out that she was Grammy-nominated for "Rise & Grind."By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesMarvel Releases New "Eternals'" Trailer Showcasing LGBTQ+ FamilyMarvel delivers a new “Eternals” trailer, creating hype as the movie's release date fast approaches.By Isiah Cowan
- Pop CultureMarvel Comics Reveals The Next Captain America Will Be A Gay TeenagerMarvel Comics announces Aaron Fischer, an openly gay teenager, will be debut as a new iteration of Captain America when "The United States of Captain America" releases in June.By Joshua Robinson
- TVMarvel Airs Trailers For "Black Widow," "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "Loki," & More During Super Bowl LIVMarvel is coming hard with the releases this year. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Speaks On Millie Bobby Brown Joining Marvel UniverseMillie Bobby Brown might be working on something with Marvel. By Aida C.
- LifeMarvel Comics & UNIQLO UT Team Up For Brand New CapsuleThe capsule comes just in time for "Avengers: Endgame"By Alexander Cole
- MusicLizzo Freaks Out After Learning Her Lyrics Made It Into A Marvel ComicThe rapper didn't know about the feature until a fan told her.By Erika Marie
- LifeMarvel Was Most Popular Comic Book Publisher Of 2018 But DC Had Top ComicThe feud between Marvel and DC continues.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Honored By Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, & More At Tribute EventExcelsior!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Tributed On Each Marvel Comic Cover In DecemberStan Lee will be remembered on each Marvel comic released next month.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Remembers Stan Lee With An Emotional Message For FansLee left so many impressions. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsNets’ Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Tribute To Stan Lee With Custom SneakersDinwiddie shares detailed photos of his Stan Lee sneakers.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Daughter Says They Created One Final SuperheroIntroducing: Dirt Man!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentStan Lee's 1968 Pro Civil Rights Column Resurfaces After His DeathStan used his platform to fight for equality. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's Stan Lee Dead At Age 95: ReportR.I.P. Stan Lee.By Alex Zidel