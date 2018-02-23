March For Our Lives
- SportsSteve Kerr Doubles Down On Call For Gun Control Following Virginia Beach ShootingSteve Keerr speaks on gun control before Game 2.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentLouis C.K. Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors In Leaked AudioLouis C.K. is not doing himself any favours. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsBlack Eyed Peas Bring "Big Love" To The TableBlack Eyed Peas tackle the social climate on "Big Love."By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyEmma Gonzalez Is Trademarking A Slogan For A Possible Merch LineKanye West's hero is taking it to the next level. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKanye West & Dennis Rodman Bonded At "March For Our Lives" Over Chicago: ReportKanye West and Dennis Rodman love for Chicago is reportedly what brought them together.By Aron A.
- MusicKiller Mike Gets Clowned By MSNBC Host Joy Ann ReidKiller Mike's criticism of Joy Ann Reid fell short of the mark, and even backfired completely.By Devin Ch
- SocietyXXXTentacion Organizing "Put Down The Guns" Charity Paintball TournamentXXXTentacion announces a charity paintball event aimed at raising gun violence awareness.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Pleads Guilty To Breast Biting Incident; Reportedly All Smiles In CourtAzealia Banks will hopefully never bite a boob again.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAzealia Banks Issues Scathing Critique On "March For Our Lives"Azealia Banks has a problem with "March For Our Lives."By Mitch Findlay
- SportsGregg Popovich Criticizes Donald Trump for Missing March For Our Lives ProtestsGregg Popovich details his distaste for Donald Trump's actions.By Milca P.
- MusicKiller Mike Issues Apology for NRA InterviewKiller Mike walks back interview with NRA TVBy Milca P.
- SocietyKiller Mike Doesn't Regret NRA Interview: 'I Endorse Gun Ownership'Killer Mike clears up what he believes are few popular misconceptions about the gun debate.By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa Challenges Killer Mike's Stance On Gun Control"As a black man & fellow gun owner I would like to have a debate."By Trevor Smith
- SocietyDJ Paul Predicts Financial Apocalypse In America: 'We Need Assault Rifles'DJ Paul disagrees with motion to ban automatic weapons in America.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMLK Jr.'s 9-Year Old Granddaughter Speaks at March For Our Lives RallyMartin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter delivers her own version of the "I Have A Dream" speech,By Milca P.
- MusicKiller Mike Continues to Defend Gun Ownership in NRA InterviewKiller Mike continues to voice his support of gun ownership in the United States.By Milca P.
- SocietySnoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Other Artists Show Support For #MarchForOurLivesHip Hop's finest come out almost unanimously in support of the #MarchForOurLives Movement.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsG-Eazy Set To Headline An Anti-Gun Concert In Washington D.C.G-Eazy is taking a stand against gun violence. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWatch Eminem and Kehlani Perform "Nowhere Fast" at iHeartRadio Music AwardsEminem delivers on a performance in honor of Parkland shooting victims.By Milca P.
- SocietyGucci Donates $500,000 To Gun Control Student Protest "March For Our Lives"Gucci is giving back in a major way.By Chantilly Post