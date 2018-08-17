mansions
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Buy $40 Million Miami Estate: ReportIn "must be nice" news, the famous couple copped the ultimate mega-mansion on Miami's Star Island.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Checks Out $33 Million Mansion Previously Owned By MadonnaHailey and Justin Bieber have been searching for a new home and Madonna's $33 million mansion might be the one. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureDr. Phil Puts $5.75 Mil Mansion Up For Sale & The Bizarre Interior Boggles The InternetThe home is being occupied by his son, Jordan.By Erika Marie
- NewsStro Is Motivated By Dreams Of "Mansions" On Latest SingleWe all have different motivators. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"MTV Cribs" Is Coming Back For 8 Episodes In The U.K.The 2000s show is making a comeback.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Drop $13.45 Million On A New Mansion: ReportThe couple has copped a new home for their family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Copped An Impenetrable $4.5 Million Fortress Hidden In The HillsDrake was wise to purchase a fortified villa in the Hidden Hills of California.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Trashing Two Mansions He Rented In AtlantaThe rental company wants $203,400 to realign both rental spaces.By Devin Ch