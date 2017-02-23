Make Love
- MusicNicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Why She Hasn't Collaborated With Kendrick Lamar YetA Queen Radio revelation.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Shares "Wig-Splitting" Post-Coital Moment With London On Da TrackDefinite not the "session" we were expecting to see between these two hitmakers!By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNicki Minaj Admits How Much Nightly Sex She's Been HavingNicki Minaj shed the details on her sex life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & Aretha Franklin Are Tied For Most Hot 100 Entries Among WomenNicki's appearance on "Make Love" marks her 73rd song to hit the chart.By Trevor Smith
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Upset Charlamagne Didn't Tweet Her Remy Ma DissCharlamagne Tha God says Nicki Minaj texted him after the damage "shETHER" caused her.By hnhh
- MusicRemy Ma Performs "ShETHER" Live For The First TimeRemy Ma performs "ShETHER" live at the Hip Hop and Soul Concert.By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Props From Kendrick Lamar And Twitter's UpsetKendrick Lamar made his fans salty when he sent a congratulatory tweet to Nicki Minaj.By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj & Remy Ma Trading Shots According To TwitterNicki Minaj and Remy Ma haven't made any diss records yet Twitter experts speculate that the two women are at war.By hnhh
- NewsMake LoveNicki Minaj assists Gucci Mane on his new single "Make Love."By Kevin Goddard