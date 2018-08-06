make it rain
- MusicLatto Makes It Rain In The Studio Amid Magic City Stripper BeefLatto has been accused of taking money back during a recent appearance at the strip club.By Ben Mock
- GramCardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It RainCardi B presented her husband Offset with a $2 million cheque for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike WiLL Made-It Gifts Swae Lee A Louis Vuitton Trunk Full Of CashAfter receiving the elaborate birthday gift, he then made it rain off a hotel rooftop. By Madusa S.
- Hip-Hop HistoryJim Jones Says He Wanted To Fight Lil Wayne Over "Make It Rain"Jim Jones recalls confronting Lil Wayne for biting the hook on "Weather Man" for Fat Joe's "Make It Rain." By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke Song With 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Dropping Soon50 Cent announced that a new track from Pop Smoke featuring himself and Roddy Ricch is on the way.By Erika Marie
- SportsPost Malone Made It Rain $50,000 In The Club During Super Bowl WeekendNow that's a generous tip!By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAntonio Brown Throws Money, Performs In Florida For The First Time As RapperAntonio hits the stage. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Makes It Rain In Nigerian Strip ClubAfrican turn up!By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Flexes At The Strip Club And Makes It Rain: WatchFloyd being Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Teaches Son How To "Make It Rain" At Strip Club & Shades HusbandImagine how awkward this must have been.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos & Saweetie Make It Rain $45K In The Strip Club: WatchCasual Sunday night activity. By Noah C
- MusicPost Malone Makes It Rain In Miami Club From Bag Stuffed With $50KIn an uncharacteristic move, Post Malone tore down the club. By Noah C
- MusicFat Joe Announces New Single With Lil Wayne Dropping This WeekFat Joe teams up with Dre and Lil Wayne for his forthcoming single, "Pullin."
By Aron A.
- MusicEarthGang Somehow Convinces J. Cole To Make It Rain At Strip ClubThe wisdom of Venus and Doc knows no boundaries. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip Club Money: "Poor Customer Service"Is "the customer always right?"By Mitch Findlay