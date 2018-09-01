los angeles county
- SportsVanessa Bryant Settles $28.9 Million Lawsuit Over Kobe's Crash Site PhotosBryant's win comes three years after Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths. By Diya Singhvi
- PoliticsLos Angeles County Announces Dismissal Of 60,000 Marijuana ConvictionsL.A. County is reportedly in the process of dismissing nearly 60,000 previous marijuana charges. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimePolice Seize $1 Billion In Illegal Weed; Biggest Bust In Los Angeles County HistoryThe $1 billion bust is only a small percentage of illegal marijuana growth in Southern California deserts.By EJ Panaligan
- SportsTiger Woods Was Reportedly Found Unconscious After CrashNew details continue to emerge from Tiger Woods' car accident.By Alexander Cole
- RandomLA Becomes First County To Top 1 Million COVID-19 CasesAbout 14,669 new cases were added on Saturday, pushing the county past a historical 1 million confirmed cases in the area. By Madusa S.
- CrimeTory Lanez' Lawyer Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's InjuriesTory Lanez is facing two felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of over 20 years in prison. By Dre D.
- Pop CultureL.A. County To Stay-At-Home Through JulyLos Angeles County is planning "with all certainty" to extend their stay-at-home orders through to July.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsOfficials Confirm Death Of First U.S. Child From COVID-19 In L.A.The first minor to die of Coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed by Los Angeles officials. By Aron A.
- MusicAdam22's "No Jumper" Compound Held Up By Another GunmanAdam22 is calling foul on a second robbery attempt in his compound.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Copped An Impenetrable $4.5 Million Fortress Hidden In The HillsDrake was wise to purchase a fortified villa in the Hidden Hills of California.By Devin Ch
- Society"ER" Actress Vanessa Marquez Shot By Police Under Strange CircumstancesOfficers reacted to her reaching for a weapon.By Devin Ch