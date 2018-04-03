Lonely
- MusicAkon's 7 Biggest HitsA household name that successfully dominated charts for years and inspired many.
By Demi Phillips
- NewsToosii Delivers A Melancholic Banger On New Single "Lonely"Toosii speaks on something we can all relate to with the track "Lonely."By Alexander Cole
- TVMachine Gun Kelly Delivers Emotional "Lonely" Performance For SNL DebutMachine Gun Kelly reveals that he faced last-second technical difficulties before performing "Lonely" on SNL.By Aron A.
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father and Aunt On "Lonely"Machine Gun Kelly shares a lot of pain in his new song "Lonely."By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Opens Up About The Loneliness Of His ChildhoodLeBron spoke about this in relation to mediation.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Misses Floyd Mayweather's Daughter On "AI YoungBoy 2"YoungBoy Never Broke Again says Yaya Mayweather made him feel like he wasn't "basic."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Is Not As Lonely As We ThoughtThe reports that Keanu Reeves is lonely are not true.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Admits He's A "Lonely Guy," Says He Doesn't "Have Anyone" In His Life"Hopefully it’ll happen for me."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder For Posing With Fake IdentityGeorge Zimmerman's is striking out in the romance dept. since being pegged a gutless murderer.By Devin Ch
- MusicDemi Lovato Says Her Onstage Kiss With Kehlani Wasn't Planned & She "Liked It"Demi Lovato was all for Kehlani's surprise kiss. By Chantilly Post
- HNHH TVYung Bans Talks "Lonely" With Lil Skies, His First Rap & More In "On The Come Up"Yung Bans joins us for the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani & Demi Lovato Kiss And Straddle Each Other On StageDemi Lovato & Kehlani got mad love for each other.By Chantilly Post
