Akon’s 7 Biggest Hits

Akon is one name that has irrefutably made his mark in music history with his countless hits. The five-time Grammy award nominee boasts over 35 million album sales worldwide. With his distinctive blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and pop, the crooner has graced topics on love, peace, heartbreak, reality, incarceration, and much more. His versatility has been clear throughout his career, further consolidating the legacy he has built thus far. These days, he has focused more on his entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits. Still, Akon has continued to release hits even now, with his last album titled TT Freak released in 2022. His upcoming album Afro Freak is set to debut on Aug. 25th.

The Senegalese-American singer is no stranger to controversy since the onset of his career in the early 2000s. Akon has hardly made headlines due to his musical output in recent times. His contentious comments have led to widespread criticism, whether it’s his take on gender roles or comparing the talents of Africans and Black Americans. Notwithstanding, Akon is heralded as a musical virtuoso, with an awe-inspiring catalog of smash hits.

Akon’s unique team-up with the talented Eminem ended up creating a memorable party anthem. The tune swept through the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Smack That” also made it to the Guinness World Record for the most entries jumped on the chart. The infectious anthem flawlessly flaunted Akon’s malleability and the feature with Eminem was the icing on the cake.

6. “Don’t Matter” (2007)

This love-centered tune featured a fusion of R&B, pop, and Reggae elements. “Don’t Matter” was released as the third single off Konvicted, his second album. The singer/songwriter delivered a warm and assuring message to his lover with heartfelt lyrics on the track. Conveying a message on the hardships and challenges of a relationship, Akon once again showcased his versatility and ability to create lasting hits. Above all, his ability to create relatable songs like this one placed him at the number one spot for the second time on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. “I Wanna Love You” Ft. Snoop Dogg (2006)

“I Wanna Love You” was initially meant for Trick Daddy. However, it was reworked into the version that we know and love today. The self-produced “I Wanna Love You” featured the legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg, creating another staple for clubs and parties. The sensual R&B and Hip Hop track lyrically focuses on pole dancers, lust, and the lavish lifestyle. This was another team-up for the books as the seamless collaboration created another monster hit for Akon. It went on to earn him his first-ever number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, a Grammy nomination, and many other accolades.

4. “Hold My Hand” With Michael Jackson (2010)

Whitney Houston was the artist in mind when this song was written. However, after Akon and Michael took a particular liking to it, the collaboration was stamped. Featured as a part of Michael Jackson’s posthumous album of 2010, the elevating and poignant ballad sent a powerful message about the power of love, unity, and conviviality.

The simple yet uplifting tune embodied the beauty in humanity and resonated with thousands of listeners for more reasons than one. Furthermore, the perfectly executed duet was highly anticipated and well-received, becoming another of many hits Akon was behind. The inspirational atmosphere that saturated the song was complemented by Akon’s distinct voice and Michael Jackson’s tear-jerking delivery.

This mid-tempo Hip Hop and R&B blended track featured New York rapper Styles P. The song served as Akon’s launchpad into the game as a major player. It was the introductory track to his debut album titled Trouble. The soulful tune centered around the reality of incarceration and his hopes for a new life outside prison.

Subsequently, with his sincere lyrics and engrossing theme, the crooner caught the attention of many. The track thrust him onto multiple charts and peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 8. It has since received a gold RIAA certification.

2. “Sorry, Blame It On Me” (2007)

The highly introspective track came after the ill-famed incident involving Akon in 2007. The crooner had performed suggestively with an underage girl on stage in Trinidad & Tobago. As a result of the scandal, Verizon pulled its sponsorship from Gwen Stefani’s The Sweet Escape Tour (rumored to be worth upwards of $3 million) in which Akon was the opening act.

The soulful slow-tempo R&B and Hip-Hop fusion track subsequently touched on him being accountable and accepting the responsibility for his actions. The entire song features Akon’s sincere apologies and requests for forgiveness. The melancholic tune reached number one on iTunes and received platinum certifications and chart entries in many countries.

1. “Lonely” (2005)

Akon tapped into vulnerability and loyalty on one of his memorable hits, “Lonely.” The song samples Bobby Vinton”s “Mr. Lonely” and enraptures listeners with a spectacular delivery. Akon gained more ground and acclaim in his career on a global scale with “Lonely.” In addition to the captivating hook, the song was a blend of multiple genres. Akon climbed to the number one position on numerous charts as a result.

