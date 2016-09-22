little girl
- SportsAlbert Almora Jr. Brought To Tears After Hitting Little Girl With Foul BallThe girl is reportedly doing okay after the incident.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment11-Year Old Girl Condemned Nazi Salutes In Class & Got Kicked OutHer father shared the story. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Claims She Was Forced Into "Talking Like A Little Girl"Asante McGee spared no detail in exposing R. Kelly in her NBC editorial.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Takes On Daddy Duties At The Movie Theatre With RoyaltyChris Brown shares an adorable photo of his daughter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Shares Must-See Video Of Stormi Raging At "Astroworld" TourStormi loves watching her daddy perform on stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEllen DeGeneres Uses Halloween Costumes To Troll Nicki Minaj & Cardi BEllen added a missing piece to a 5-year-old's Nicki Minaj costume.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Surprises 8-Year Old Girl Battling Brain CancerTekashi 6ix9ine makes an 8-year old girl with brain cancer wish come true.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrench Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His NeckFrench Montana out here giving back to the kids.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay Z Pauses Performance To Give Inspirational Speech To Little GirlJay Z tells a young fan she has "the potential to be the next president."By Chantilly Post
- MusicVictim Testifies In Nicki Minaj Brother's Rape Case With Disturbing DetailsWarning, the details are very graphic.By Chantilly Post
- LifeMaryland Cops Caught On Video Macing 15-Year-Old Girl While HandcuffedMaryland police officers caught pepper spraying 15-year-old girl while she's handcuffed in the back of their squad car.By hnhh