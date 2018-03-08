lil boat 2
- Original ContentThe Pitfalls Of Positivity: On Chance The Rapper & The Marketing Of JoyWhen did the public start turning on Chance the Rapper?ByNoah C6.2K Views
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Trippie Redd Enjoy The Great Outdoors In "66"Fire and Water. ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Previews New Music On InstagramThe unreleased track is as melodic as it gets for the Atlanta rapper.ByTrevor Smith1275 Views
- MusicLil Yachty Shares The Best "Zoom Challenge" Video YetThis kid got seriously creative for his "Zoom Challenge."ByAlex Zidel19.3K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals Why He Rides For Bhad Bhabie, Talks "Lil Boat 2" & MoreLil Yachty talks Bhad Bhabie, Donald Glover, and more on "Open Late."ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection With His Soulja Boy Inspired ChainLil Yachty has some blinding jewelry. ByChantilly Post6.3K Views
- Music VideosLil Yachty Mobs Out With Bhad Bhabie & His Crew In "Count Me In" VideoLil Yachty drops off the first visuals off "Lil Boat 2" with "Count Me In."ByAron A.3.7K Views
- MusicLogic Debuts At No. 1, Lil Yachty At No. 2 On Billboard 200This is Logic's second No. 1 album.ByTrevor Smith20.1K Views
- ReviewsLil Yachty "Lil Boat 2" ReviewThough conditions aren't ideal, Lil Boat manages to stay afloat on this more satisfying follow-up to "Teenage Emotions."ByTrevor Smith13.5K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Exchanges Words With Charlamagne Tha God On The Breakfast ClubLil Yachty hits up The Breakfast Club for an unusually low-key interview. ByMitch Findlay22.9K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Talks Joint Project With Takeoff, Making "Lil Boat 2" & MoreLil Yachty praises Takeoff, teases upcoming collaboration album and more.ByMitch Findlay4.5K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Has Something To Prove In New Funkmaster Flex FreestyleLil Yachty steps up to the challenge on his new Funkmaster Flex freestyle. ByMitch Findlay6.3K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shows Love For Lil YachtyTekashi 6ix9ine returns praise for Lil Yachty.ByDevin Ch14.4K Views
- MusicLogic "Bobby Tarantino II" & Lil Yachty "Lil Boat 2" First Week Sales Projections: ReportLogic is expected to debut at No. 1 on next week's Billboard 200.ByTrevor Smith39.5K Views
- NewsLil Yachty & PnB Rock Team Up For "She Ready"Listen to Lil Yachty & PnB Rock's new collab "She Ready," off "Lil Boat 2."ByKevin Goddard14.1K Views
- MusicBhad Bhabie Alludes To Lil Yachty Tour AppearanceBhad Bhabie hints at a probable tour appearance by Lil Yachty in the month of April.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- MusicPeep The Full Production Credits To Lil Yachty's "Lil Boat 2"Lil Yachty's "Lil Boat 2" features a stacked lineup of producers. ByMitch Findlay6.0K Views
- MusicStream Lil Yachty's "Lil Boat 2" ProjectLil Yachty releases the sequel to "Lil Boat" featuring 2 Chainz, Quavo, Lil Pump, & more.ByKevin Goddard11.2K Views
- NewsStream Lil Yachty's "Lil Boat 2" MixtapeLil Yachty drops off the seqeul to "Lil Boat," featuring 2 Chainz, Offset, Lil Pump, and more.ByKevin Goddard50.4K Views