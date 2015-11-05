LBC
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Reflects On His LBC Days With Classic Throwback PhotoUncle Snoop took it back to his days of coasting through Long Beach with a photo shared on Instagram depicting him and the "L. B. C. Kids."By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyShooting In Long Beach Leaves 3 People Dead, More InjuredA Halloween party shooting left three dead. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg, YG, & Blueface Tapped For "Once Upon A Time In The LBC Festival"An old school paradise in the LBC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaz Dillinger To Kanye West: "Your Wife S*cked The Whole Industry"Daz had some harsh words about Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosKXNG CROOKED & Family Bvsiness Link Up For "Welcome To California"HNHH PREMIERE - KXNG Crooked & Family Bvsiness represent for their stomping ground on "Welcome To California."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosWatch O.T. Genasis Flex His Dance Moves In "Cash On It" VideoO.T. Genasis lets loose on his latest.By Milca P.
- MusicKanye West "Banned" From California By Daz DillingerDaz Dillinger has effectively issued a warning to Kanye West.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJoey Fatts - "Swingin"Joey Fatts releases "Swingin'", the final piece of the trilogy. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoey Fatts - "Everybody Knows"Joey Fatts, Curren$y, & JMSN drop "Everybody Knows." By Mitch Findlay
- News562Joey Fatts & Vince Staples team up for "562."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBeach CityLBC Movement & Gangsta Grillz drop "Beach City" mixtape. By Angus Walker