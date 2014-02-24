last kings
- MusicTyga Reportedly Lost Over $50K From His Store's BurglaryTyga lost more than $50k when burglars hit his store earlier this month.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyga's Last Kings Storefront Burglarized In Los AngelesSomeone was desperate for Last Kings gear.By Milca P.
- NewsTyga Drops His Latest Single "Tequila Kisses"Tyga just added his latest single to the "Bugatti Raw" tracklist. By Aron A.
- Music VideosTyga Drops The Video For "My Way"Tyga drops the video for his latest single "My Way."By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Reportedly Owes Former Business Associate $2 MillionTyga has yet to pay the money he was ordered to give his Last Kings partner, according to court documents.By Trevor Smith
- Original Content10 Essential Tyga TracksRe-introducing the former Cash Money wunderkind and Last Kings CEO Tyga.By Devon Jefferson
- Editor's PickTyga Is Being Sued By Former Last Kings CollaboratorTyga is facing a new lawsuit from a former business partner.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga Reportedly Fined $10,000 For Missed Court DateAfter missing a court date with a former business partner who's suing him, Tyga faces an additional fine of $10,000.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsHoney Cocaine Reveals Artwork For "Like A Drug" Mixtape, Clarifies Tyga Affiliation [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Honey Cocaine reveals the artwork for her upcoming mixtape, "Like A Drug."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGet Out My FaceHNHH lets go a new collaboration from King Trell, SB and Jay 305, "Get Out My Face."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWe Don't DieGive Tyga's new reggae-influenced record "We Don't Die" a spin.By hnhh
- NewsTrue DatListen to Last Kings' signee King Trell's new track "True Dat" featuring Young100.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga Spends Over $120,000 Decorating Last Kings Flagship StoreTyga goes all out for his flagship Last Kings store in Los Angeles.By Rose Lilah