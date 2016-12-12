language
- SportsNets Guard Cam Thomas Fined $40K For "No Homo" Comment During TV InterviewThe Brooklyn Nets guard apologized for his remarks on Twitter and said he was just being playful after excitement about their win.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBaby Keem Says He & Kendrick Lamar Have "Created Four New Languages"In response to Kendrick Lamar's leaked feature on "range brothers," Baby Keem explains that he and Kendrick are on a whole new frequency.By Joshua Robinson
- Random"Finna," "Chile," & Other AAVE Words Added To Dictionary.comThe inclusion of these words is a step toward acceptance of African American Vernacular English as a legitimate dialect. By hnhh
- RandomPETA Insists Term "Pet" Is Derogatory, Suggests Using "Companion" InsteadA representative for PETA explained why the organization wants people to change their language.By Lynn S.
- SportsEnes Kanter Learned English By Binge-Watching "Jersey Shore" & "Spongebob"Enes Kanter had good tutors for his English electives.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Tells Billboard What Sets Him Apart: “I Speak My Own Language”Juice WRLD has come a long way since moving crowds in local rec rooms.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Fires Shots At Jay-Z During Presidential AddressDonald Trump is salty about Jay-Z's political reproach.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentFCC Receives Angry Complaints For Dave Chappelle's "Racist" Language On SNLAngry viewers complain to the FCC about Dave Chappelle's "racist" language and his insinuations about Trump's America during his monologue on SNL last month. By Angus Walker