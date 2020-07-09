Lake Piru
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit On Son's BehalfHe accuses Ventura County of not warning boaters of Lake Piru's dangers and for not providing adequate safety measures.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Called Out For Help Before Drowning, Investigative Report RevealsThe investigative report from Naya Rivera's death has revealed more heartbreaking details from the incident.By Cole Blake
- TVNaya Rivera’s Makes Last TV Appearance On Netflix’s “Sugar Rush”Naya Rivera will appear on Netflix's "Sugar Rush."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Laid To Rest At Hollywood CemeteryMay she rest in power. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Cause Of Death Revealed In Autopsy ReportNaya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed to be accidental drowning after an autopsy was performed on the late star.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureFriends, Colleagues, & Castmates Remember Naya RiveraNaya Rivera's "Glee" costars, fans, friends, and more mourn the actress's passing. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera "Mustered Enough Energy" To Save Son, But Not Herself: SheriffInvestigators detail the last moments of Naya Rivera's life.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Dead At 33, Body Found At Lake PiruA body has been found during the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Ex-Husband Reunited With Son Upon Her DisappearanceNaya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is reunited with their son, Josey, in the midst of her search. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureSearch For Naya Rivera Continues At Lake Piru With “Sophisticated Sonar Equipment”The search continues for the actress who went missing Wednesday. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera 911 Call Released, Sheriffs Give Update On Search EffortsKeep praying for Naya Rivera as authorities continue to search for the missing mother.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Presumed Dead As Lake Piru Search ContinuesThe search mission for Naya Rivera has turned into a "recovery" effort, according to authorities.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Fans Connect Final Tweet To Disturbing Eminem Song About DrowningNaya Rivera's last message was a picture of her and her son with the caption "Just The Two Of Us," which is an Eminem song from 1997.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Search Continues, Lake Piru ClosedNaya Rivera is missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on their rental boat in the middle of Lake Piru.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Is Missing, 4-Year-Old Son Found Floating Alone In Boat On LakeNaya Rivera reportedly rented a boat and took her son out on the lake, but hours later he was found alone.By Erika Marie