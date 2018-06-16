Ku Klux Klan
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Tells Off The Ku Klux Klan In Cryptic Video: Watch"If y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?" Miller said when addressing the KKK.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOhio Police Chief Caught On Camera Leaving KKK Note On Black Officer's DeskSheffield Lake Police Department veteran Anthony Campo opted to retire following the incident.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsPetition To Declare KKK A Terrorist Group Reaches Over A Million SignaturesThe petition reached over a million signatures in just four days. By Madusa S.
- Pop CulturePorsha Williams Shares Story Of Being Chased Down By KKK As A ChildPorsha Williams was six-years-old when she attended her first protest march alongside her civil rights leader grandfather, Hosea Williams.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBlack Homebuyer Finds KKK Application In Cop's Home He Was About To BuyThe police officer is under investigation for the Confederate flags and KKK application found in his home.By Aron A.
- SocietyAlabama Newspaper Editor Suggests The KKK Should Lynch DemocratsGoodloe Sutton of the Democrat-Reporter called on the KKK to "clean out D.C."
- SportsDerrick Lewis' Rise To UFC Stardom Explained: "If I Can Do It Anybody Can Do It"Derrick Lewis vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 promises to be a barnburner.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWatch Topher Grace's Racist Speech From Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman"View a clip from the highly anticipated film.By Zaynab
- SocietyCalifornia Student Dresses Up As KKK Member For Class ProjectThe student's teacher approved of his costume. By Karlton Jahmal